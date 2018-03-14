Jaguar E-Type with a BMW V8

About a year ago Pipey McGraw from Muttley Racing started building a Jaguar E-Type with a naturally aspirated three-rotor engine. The team decided to change power plants over the winter. Out went the rotary and in went a 4.0 L S65 V8 from a BMW E92 M3. There is still more work needed before the project hits the roads but it’s already making an impression with the custom intake trumpets sticking through the hood.

Source: Muttley Racing FB page