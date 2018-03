Since our previous article Standkes Garage has been hard at work on his twin-engine Acura RSX project. Ryan installed new wheels and tires, rear spoiler, parachute, racing harness and seats. Very soon we will see the second turbocharged 5.3 L LS4 V8 being installed. Can’t wait to see 1,700 horsepower going to all four wheels in this little car.

Source: standkes_garage and @standkes_garage