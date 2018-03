American Legends continues to work on their 1968 “Corruptt” Mustang. Since our first article the team finished the flush mounted rear window and turbo piping layout around the Ferrari 4.2 L F136 V8. They also started installing the RideTech air suspension and their custom acrylic brake lights. Follow the project’s progress on FB page or @corrupttmustang.

Source: Corruptt Mustang FB page