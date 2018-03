This Lotus Exige is piloted by Dawie Joubert in hill climb racing in South Africa. Dawie replaced the factory engine with a turbocharged Honda K24 inline-four. After setting the record the team turned the boost up to 750+ horsepower which was a little too much. The engine failed and the 800 kg (1,763 lb) race car was done for the day.

Source: Hillclimb Monsters and Crossley & Webb