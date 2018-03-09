Honda Civic with a Turbo RB25 Inline-Six

While browsing Facebook I came across this unique Honda Civic EX that was for sale on eBay last year. They replaced the factory inline-four with a turbocharged 2.5 L RB25 inline-six. The FWD drivetrain is also gone, replaced with a five-speed manual transmission and LSD rear end from a Nissan R32 GTS. Other mods include eight-point roll cage, carbon fiber wing, adjustable coilover suspension, and lexan windows. If you have more information on this project please contact us or leave a comment.

Source: eBay via Kamikaze Drift