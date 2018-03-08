Hartley V12

Last year we shared Jaron Olivecrona’s amazing V12 powered Nissan S14 drift machine. The 5.0 L V12 is based on the Toyota 1GZ-FE and built by Hartley Engines in Palmerston North, New Zealand. The engine uses mostly custom or aftermarket parts only retaining the block casting, head casting, crank, and timing chains. The naturally aspirated V12 makes 700-800 horsepower at 9,500 rpm. The company is working on a twin-turbo model which will make 1,000+ horsepower. The company hopes to sell the engine and exclusive rights to a small exotic car manufacturer.

Source: Hartley Engines FB page via Piotr