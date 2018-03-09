Porsche 924 with a Turbo Audi 1.8 L Inline-Four

Motor Werks Racing in Cumming, Georgia specializes in building fast Porsche 924/944s with their special 1.8T engine conversion. The engine packages range in power levels from 275-600+ horsepower. This Porsche 924 was built for the track with a turbocharged 1.8 L inline-four that makes 450 horsepower. The company finished the 2,010 lb race car with the recognizable orange Jägermeister livery. You can hear what the 1.8T sounds like on a dyno in our previous article.

Source: Motor Werks Racing FB page and photos by Tony Serna