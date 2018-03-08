BMW E90 with a S65 V8

Istvan Kavecz competes in European hill climb competitions with his BMW E90 race car. The car was originally built for FIA WTCC racing. It rides on the WTCC front and rear suspension with stabilizer, KW 3-way adjustable coilovers, and stops with ceramic brakes. Under the hood sits a 4.0 L S65 V8 from a BMW M3 that makes 540 horsepower at 9,500 rpm. The engine features Arrow Precision connecting rods, Schrick camshafts, and CPS pistons. Power to the wheels through a Drenth Motorsport DG500 six-speed sequential transmission. Istvan is renting/selling the car if any racers would like to take a turn behind the wheel.

Source: Hillclimb Monsters