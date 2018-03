The Skid Factory team continues working on Al’s 1999 Nissan Patrol project. The team accomplished their goal of replacing the factory 4.5 L TB45E inline-six with a turbocharged 4.2 L TD42 diesel inline-six. The team visited Baileys Diesel Group in the previous video to upgrade the injector pump. Now that the new injector pump is installed, the team goes to the dyno to see what the turbo diesel makes.

Source: MCMTV2