For Sale: 2003 Ford F-250 with a Cummins 24v Inline-Six

When you click on links to various merchants in this article and make a purchase, this can result in Engine Swap Depot earning a commission.

This 2003 Ford F-250 is for sale on eBay in Bloomington, Illinois with a buy-it-now price of $26,000. Under the hood you will find a 2006 Cummins 5.9 L 24v inline-six connected to a PPE Stage 5 Allison five-speed automatic transmission. They installed the engine and transmission using a Destroked swap kit including mounts, adapter plate, flex plate, stand-alone transmission controller, and reservoir delete. The engine features new injectors with Flux 1 tips, Hamilton 188-220 cam, Hamilton valve springs, Hamilton pushrods, Hellman Performance billet intake, AirDog 150 GPH fuel pump, and BorgWarner S364 turbocharger. The truck rides on Pro Comp 4-inch suspension and the 4×4 drivetrain features new 4.10 axle gears.

Source: eBay (ESD may earn commisions when a product is purchased from this link)