Nissan 240SX with a K24 – Part 1

Speed Academy is back with a new project series. This time the team will be upgrading their Nissan 240SX S14 with a 2.4 L K24A2 inline-four. Their previous engine choice was a F-series inline-four from a Honda S2000 however the price was too expensive. The team plans on using a BMW ZF five-speed manual transmission thanks to a KMiata adapter kit and an MR2 electric power steering. Listen as Peter explains the project and preps the 240SX for work at NV Auto.

Source: Speed Academy and @speedacademy via Piotr