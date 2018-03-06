Mercedes 190E with a Judd V8

Team Meisel Motorsport competes in European hill climb with their Judd V8 powered Mercedes SLK340. However before the SLK340 they competed in their famous Mercedes 190 RM1 V8. The W201 was powered by a 3.5 L Judd V8 from a 1990 Brabham F1 race car connected to a Hewland six-speed sequential transmission. The 90-degree V8 ran on a Motec M800 ECU and made 564 horsepower (415 kW) at 9900 rpm and 400 Nm of torque. Plenty of power for a 1818 lb (825 kg) vehicle with a 47/53 weight bias. Enjoy the amazing sounds below.

Source: Meisel Motorsport (project page) and Hillclimb Monsters