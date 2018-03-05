For Sale: Electric Pontiac Fiero GT

When you click on links to various merchants in this article and make a purchase, this can result in Engine Swap Depot earning a commission.

This 1988 Pontiac Fiero GT is for sale on eBay in San Ramon, California with a current bid of $7,995 and no reserve. The car was converted to electric in November, 2011 and since then the owner has driven 63,000 miles. The electric motor is a HPEVS AC-50 model that makes 76 hp and 120 lb-ft of torque using a Curtis 1238-7601 controller. Energy is fed to the motor from 34 Thundersky 260 AH prismatic LiFePO4 cells separated in three boxes. The change from gasoline to electric changed the weight bias of 44/56 and 3,190 lbs to 48/52 and 3,590 lbs. The transmission is a rebuilt Getrag five-speed manual with a custom bellhousing adapter. Suspension upgrades include custom front springs and zero lash swap bar end links.

Source: eBay (ESD may earn commisions when a product is purchased from this link) via Jalopnik