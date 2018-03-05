Toyota GT86 with a Turbo 2JZ

Australian drifter Beau Yates has competed for several years in his very powerful 2013 Toyota GT86. Under the hood sits a 3.0 L 2JZ inline-six built by JHH Racing that makes 750 horsepower. The engine features Carillo rods, JE 9.5:1 pistons, CNC ported head, Ferrea valvetrain, Hypertune intake manifold, Hypertune 90 mm throttle body, and Hypertune custom billet dry sump pan with a Barnes 5-stage oil pump. It’s fed fuel from two Holly Dominator fuel pumps through a Hypertune fuel rail and ID 2000 cc injectors. The drivetrain consists of a Xtreme 230 mm twin-plate ceramic clutch, Tractive RD906 six-speed sequential transmission, and TRD 2 way mechanical LSD.
Full Specs:
Engine:
- 3.0 L 2JZ inline-six
- built by JHH Racing
- 750 horsepower
- Titan billet main caps
- Carillo rods
- JE 9.5:1 pistons
- ACL Race bearings
- L19 studs
- Custom CNC ported head
- Ferrea over sized valves, titanium retainers, and double valve springs
- Titan Motorsport cam gears
- OEM head gasket
- Hypertune custom billet low profile rocker covers
- Hypertune 2JZ inlet manifold
- Hypertune 90 mm throttle body
Engine Management:
- Emtron KV8 ECU
- Motec C125 Colour dash with logging
- Racepak switch panel
- Emtron boost controller
- tuned by Insight Motorsport
Oiling:
- Hypertune custom billet dry sump pan
- Barnes 5 stage oil pump
- Setrab oil cooler
Induction:
- Garrett GTX 35/82 turbocharger
- Twin 45 Turbosmart progate wastegates
- Hypertune custom stainless HypEx SS347 exhaust manifold
- Hypertune Big port inlet manifold & plenum
Exhuast:
- Hypertune 4” titanium down pipe
Fuel:
- Hypertune custom 40 L fuel cell
- Holly Dominator twin fuel pumps
- ID 2000cc injectors
- Turbosmart regulator
- Hypertune fuel rail
Cooling:
- Hypertune custom radiator
- Hypertune custom intercooler with 100 mm core
Drivetrain:
- Tractive RD906 six-speed sequential transmission
- Xtreme 230 mm twin-plate ceramic clutch
- TRD 2 way mechanical LSD with 4.0 gears
Brakes:
- front: factory brakes with Project Mu pads
- rear: factory rotors with twin factory calipers and Project Mu Pads
Suspension:
- MCA Suspension Red Series shocks and springs
- TRD strut brace
- TRD swaybars
- Hypertune custom roll cage
- Hydraulic steering rack
- Wisefab tie rods
- Wisefab front and rear adjustable arms
Exterior:
- Rocket Bunny 86 V1 wide body kit
- JSAI Aero & Composites custom front and rear window ducts
- Seibon dry carbon fiber hood and trunk lid
Interior:
- Bride Zeta III Japan seats
- Takata Harness
- Nardi Deep Corn steering wheels
- Eastside Custom boat covers macro suede trimmed dash
Wheels/Tires:
- Koya SF01 wheels
- front: 18 x 9 +27 offset
- rear: 18 x 10 +18 offset
- Achilles 123 S tires
- front: 235x40x18
- rear: 265x35x18
Source: Beau Yates (project page) and Beau Yates FB page
