Toyota GT86 with a Turbo 2JZ

Toyota GT86 with a turbo 2JZ inline-six

Australian drifter Beau Yates has competed for several years in his very powerful 2013 Toyota GT86. Under the hood sits a 3.0 L 2JZ inline-six built by JHH Racing that makes 750 horsepower. The engine features Carillo rods, JE 9.5:1 pistons, CNC ported head, Ferrea valvetrain, Hypertune intake manifold, Hypertune 90 mm throttle body, and Hypertune custom billet dry sump pan with a Barnes 5-stage oil pump. It’s fed fuel from two Holly Dominator fuel pumps through a Hypertune fuel rail and ID 2000 cc injectors. The drivetrain consists of a Xtreme 230 mm twin-plate ceramic clutch, Tractive RD906 six-speed sequential transmission, and TRD 2 way mechanical LSD.

Full Specs:
Engine:

  • 3.0 L 2JZ inline-six
  • built by JHH Racing
  • 750 horsepower
  • Titan billet main caps
  • Carillo rods
  • JE 9.5:1 pistons
  • ACL Race bearings
  • L19 studs
  • Custom CNC ported head
  • Ferrea over sized valves, titanium retainers, and double valve springs
  • Titan Motorsport cam gears
  • OEM head gasket
  • Hypertune custom billet low profile rocker covers
  • Hypertune 2JZ inlet manifold
  • Hypertune 90 mm throttle body

Engine Management:

  • Emtron KV8 ECU
  • Motec C125 Colour dash with logging
  • Racepak switch panel
  • Emtron boost controller
  • tuned by Insight Motorsport

Oiling:

  • Hypertune custom billet dry sump pan
  • Barnes 5 stage oil pump
  • Setrab oil cooler

Induction:

  • Garrett GTX 35/82 turbocharger
  • Twin 45 Turbosmart progate wastegates
  • Hypertune custom stainless HypEx SS347 exhaust manifold
  • Hypertune Big port inlet manifold & plenum

Exhuast:

  • Hypertune 4” titanium down pipe

Fuel:

  • Hypertune custom 40 L fuel cell
  • Holly Dominator twin fuel pumps
  • ID 2000cc injectors
  • Turbosmart regulator
  • Hypertune fuel rail

Cooling:

  • Hypertune custom radiator
  • Hypertune custom intercooler with 100 mm core

Drivetrain:

  • Tractive RD906 six-speed sequential transmission
  • Xtreme 230 mm twin-plate ceramic clutch
  • TRD 2 way mechanical LSD with 4.0 gears

Brakes:

  • front: factory brakes with Project Mu pads
  • rear: factory rotors with twin factory calipers and Project Mu Pads

Suspension:

  • MCA Suspension Red Series shocks and springs
  • TRD strut brace
  • TRD swaybars
  • Hypertune custom roll cage
  • Hydraulic steering rack
  • Wisefab tie rods
  • Wisefab front and rear adjustable arms

Exterior:

  • Rocket Bunny 86 V1 wide body kit
  • JSAI Aero & Composites custom front and rear window ducts
  • Seibon dry carbon fiber hood and trunk lid

Interior:

  • Bride Zeta III Japan seats
  • Takata Harness
  • Nardi Deep Corn steering wheels
  • Eastside Custom boat covers macro suede trimmed dash

Wheels/Tires:

  • Koya SF01 wheels
  • front: 18 x 9 +27 offset
  • rear: 18 x 10 +18 offset
  • Achilles 123 S tires
  • front: 235x40x18
  • rear: 265x35x18

Source: Beau Yates (project page) and Beau Yates FB page

