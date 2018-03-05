Toyota GT86 with a Turbo 2JZ

Australian drifter Beau Yates has competed for several years in his very powerful 2013 Toyota GT86. Under the hood sits a 3.0 L 2JZ inline-six built by JHH Racing that makes 750 horsepower. The engine features Carillo rods, JE 9.5:1 pistons, CNC ported head, Ferrea valvetrain, Hypertune intake manifold, Hypertune 90 mm throttle body, and Hypertune custom billet dry sump pan with a Barnes 5-stage oil pump. It’s fed fuel from two Holly Dominator fuel pumps through a Hypertune fuel rail and ID 2000 cc injectors. The drivetrain consists of a Xtreme 230 mm twin-plate ceramic clutch, Tractive RD906 six-speed sequential transmission, and TRD 2 way mechanical LSD.

Full Specs:

Engine:

3.0 L 2JZ inline-six

built by JHH Racing

750 horsepower

Titan billet main caps

Carillo rods

JE 9.5:1 pistons

ACL Race bearings

L19 studs

Custom CNC ported head

Ferrea over sized valves, titanium retainers, and double valve springs

Titan Motorsport cam gears

OEM head gasket

Hypertune custom billet low profile rocker covers

Hypertune 2JZ inlet manifold

Hypertune 90 mm throttle body

Engine Management:

Emtron KV8 ECU

Motec C125 Colour dash with logging

Racepak switch panel

Emtron boost controller

tuned by Insight Motorsport

Oiling:

Hypertune custom billet dry sump pan

Barnes 5 stage oil pump

Setrab oil cooler

Induction:

Garrett GTX 35/82 turbocharger

Twin 45 Turbosmart progate wastegates

Hypertune custom stainless HypEx SS347 exhaust manifold

Hypertune Big port inlet manifold & plenum

Exhuast:

Hypertune 4” titanium down pipe

Fuel:

Hypertune custom 40 L fuel cell

Holly Dominator twin fuel pumps

ID 2000cc injectors

Turbosmart regulator

Hypertune fuel rail

Cooling:

Hypertune custom radiator

Hypertune custom intercooler with 100 mm core

Drivetrain:

Tractive RD906 six-speed sequential transmission

Xtreme 230 mm twin-plate ceramic clutch

TRD 2 way mechanical LSD with 4.0 gears

Brakes:

front: factory brakes with Project Mu pads

rear: factory rotors with twin factory calipers and Project Mu Pads

Suspension:

MCA Suspension Red Series shocks and springs

TRD strut brace

TRD swaybars

Hypertune custom roll cage

Hydraulic steering rack

Wisefab tie rods

Wisefab front and rear adjustable arms

Exterior:

Rocket Bunny 86 V1 wide body kit

JSAI Aero & Composites custom front and rear window ducts

Seibon dry carbon fiber hood and trunk lid

Interior:

Bride Zeta III Japan seats

Takata Harness

Nardi Deep Corn steering wheels

Eastside Custom boat covers macro suede trimmed dash

Wheels/Tires:

Koya SF01 wheels

front: 18 x 9 +27 offset

rear: 18 x 10 +18 offset

Achilles 123 S tires

front: 235x40x18

rear: 265x35x18

Source: Beau Yates (project page) and Beau Yates FB page