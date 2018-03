Konstantinos Sidiras from One Lap Heroes is upgrading his 1991 Mazda MX-5 with an engine swap. The first video explains he was originally going to use a LSx V8 but decided to use a 3.6 L LFX V6 from a 2012 Camaro. The V6 makes 323 hp (241 kW) at 6800 rpm and 278 lb-ft (377 N⋅m) of torque at 4800 rpm. The team is installing the V6 using the LFX swap kit from V8 Roadsters along with an upgraded drivetrain and support components.

Source: One Lap Heroes