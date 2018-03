The Skid Factory team continues working on Al’s 1999 Nissan Patrol project. In the previous update the team accomplished their goal of replacing the factory 4.5 L TB45E inline-six with a turbocharged 4.2 L TD42 diesel inline-six. However we learned the factory injector pump wasn’t cutting it so in this episode the team visits Baileys Diesel Group to upgrade the injector pump.

Source: MCMTV2