Building a Ferrari 275 GTB/4 Replica with a Volvo Body and Jaguar V12

The Ferrari 275 GTB/4 NART Spyder is an amazing car that also happens to be incredibly rare and expensive. So if you want one you’ll need to build your own like this talented person is doing. The builder is using a 1968 Volvo P1800 structure sitting on a custom tubular chassis with a Mustang II independent front suspension. The engine is a Jaguar 5.3 L V12 which will be kept mostly stock except for new intake and exhaust manifolds. The drivetrain consists of a Mustang T5 five-speed manual with custom bellhousing connected to a narrowed Ford Explorer 8.8-inch rear end. You can follow the project’s progress on Grassroots Motorsports or Pro-Touring forums.

Source: Grassroots Motorsports and Pro-Touring