Yugo with a LSx V8

The badge on the back of the 1988 Yugo GV stood for Great Value. However the LS badge on this Yugo indicates the factory 1100 cc inline-four was replaced with a 5.3 L LSx V8. The little car weighs 2,200 lb with the driver and thanks to a nitrous system it managed a personal best of 7.88 sec at 101 mph at the Merrill Ice Drags on Lake Alexander in Merrill, Wisconsin.

Source: 1320 Video