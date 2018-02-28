Yugo with a LSx V8

The badge on the back of the 1988 Yugo GV stood for Great Value. However the LS badge on this Yugo indicates the factory 1100 cc inline-four was replaced with a 5.3 L LSx V8. The little car weighs 2,200 lb with the driver and thanks to a nitrous system it managed a personal best of 7.88 sec at 101 mph at the Merrill Ice Drags on Lake Alexander in Merrill, Wisconsin.
Source: 1320 Video
One Comment
JimmyinTEXAS
What! No smoky burnouts in the video? Just shaved ice for everybody. The engine is pushed so far back looks like the accelerator pedal should be about even with the #2 spark plug.