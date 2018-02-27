Mazda RX-7 with a Turbo 20B Triple-Rotor

1993 Mazda RX-7 with a Turbo 20B Triple-Rotor

Wouter Bouman has been racing his 1993 Mazda RX-7 since 1996. The RX-7 is powered by a turbocharged 20B triple-rotor that makes 916 horsepower and 672 lb-ft of torque to the wheels on 24 psi of boost from a single turbocharger. Behind the engine sits a Tilton triple-disc clutch, Jerico five-speed dog box, carbon fiber driveshaft, and Cobra IRS with a Torsen T2R differential. The combo was good enough for a win at Knox Mountain Hillclimb 2017 and set a record.

Full Specs:
Engine:

  • 20B triple-rotor built by Forcefed Performance
  • bridgeported
  • ID2000 injectors
  • Microtech lt16c with x6 igniter module
  • dry sump
  • 916 whp
  • 672 lb-ft wtq

Turbo:

  • Precision 7675 Sportsman Gen2 turbocharger
  • stainless steel 321 ss manifold with 4-inch downpipe
  • Tial 60 mm wastegate
  • Tial blow off valve

Drivetrain:

  • Jerico roadrace five-speed dog box with cooler
  • Tilton 3-disc clutch
  • PST carbon fiber driveshaft rated to 3000 hp
  • Cobra IRS with cooler
  • Torsen T2R LSD
  • Driveshaft Shop 1000 hp axles
  • Porsche 930 CVs
  • Samberg cradle

Suspension:

  • Penske racing shocks with remote reservoirs
  • Eibach springs
  • Speedway front swaybar
  • solid bushings

Brakes:

  • Brembo GTR monoblock calipers
  • Brembo 14×1.4 rotors with aluminum hats
  • ABS brakes with adjustable prop valve
  • 2.0 turns steering ratio
  • HD wheel studs

Wheels/Tires:

  • CCW 18×11.5
  • 18×13 wheels

Body:

  • front and rear flared fenders
  • fiberglass hatch
  • fiberglass doors
  • carbon fiber hood
  • Lexan rear window
  • Daytona Prototype carbon fiber rear wing by Crawford composites

Source: Hillclimb Monsters

