Mazda RX-7 with a Turbo 20B Triple-Rotor

Wouter Bouman has been racing his 1993 Mazda RX-7 since 1996. The RX-7 is powered by a turbocharged 20B triple-rotor that makes 916 horsepower and 672 lb-ft of torque to the wheels on 24 psi of boost from a single turbocharger. Behind the engine sits a Tilton triple-disc clutch, Jerico five-speed dog box, carbon fiber driveshaft, and Cobra IRS with a Torsen T2R differential. The combo was good enough for a win at Knox Mountain Hillclimb 2017 and set a record.
Full Specs:
Engine:
- 20B triple-rotor built by Forcefed Performance
- bridgeported
- ID2000 injectors
- Microtech lt16c with x6 igniter module
- dry sump
- 916 whp
- 672 lb-ft wtq
Turbo:
- Precision 7675 Sportsman Gen2 turbocharger
- stainless steel 321 ss manifold with 4-inch downpipe
- Tial 60 mm wastegate
- Tial blow off valve
Drivetrain:
- Jerico roadrace five-speed dog box with cooler
- Tilton 3-disc clutch
- PST carbon fiber driveshaft rated to 3000 hp
- Cobra IRS with cooler
- Torsen T2R LSD
- Driveshaft Shop 1000 hp axles
- Porsche 930 CVs
- Samberg cradle
Suspension:
- Penske racing shocks with remote reservoirs
- Eibach springs
- Speedway front swaybar
- solid bushings
Brakes:
- Brembo GTR monoblock calipers
- Brembo 14×1.4 rotors with aluminum hats
- ABS brakes with adjustable prop valve
- 2.0 turns steering ratio
- HD wheel studs
Wheels/Tires:
- CCW 18×11.5
- 18×13 wheels
Body:
- front and rear flared fenders
- fiberglass hatch
- fiberglass doors
- carbon fiber hood
- Lexan rear window
- Daytona Prototype carbon fiber rear wing by Crawford composites
Source: Hillclimb Monsters
