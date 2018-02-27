Mazda RX-7 with a Turbo 20B Triple-Rotor

Wouter Bouman has been racing his 1993 Mazda RX-7 since 1996. The RX-7 is powered by a turbocharged 20B triple-rotor that makes 916 horsepower and 672 lb-ft of torque to the wheels on 24 psi of boost from a single turbocharger. Behind the engine sits a Tilton triple-disc clutch, Jerico five-speed dog box, carbon fiber driveshaft, and Cobra IRS with a Torsen T2R differential. The combo was good enough for a win at Knox Mountain Hillclimb 2017 and set a record.

Full Specs:

Engine:

20B triple-rotor built by Forcefed Performance

bridgeported

ID2000 injectors

Microtech lt16c with x6 igniter module

dry sump

916 whp

672 lb-ft wtq

Turbo:

Precision 7675 Sportsman Gen2 turbocharger

stainless steel 321 ss manifold with 4-inch downpipe

Tial 60 mm wastegate

Tial blow off valve

Drivetrain:

Jerico roadrace five-speed dog box with cooler

Tilton 3-disc clutch

PST carbon fiber driveshaft rated to 3000 hp

Cobra IRS with cooler

Torsen T2R LSD

Driveshaft Shop 1000 hp axles

Porsche 930 CVs

Samberg cradle

Suspension:

Penske racing shocks with remote reservoirs

Eibach springs

Speedway front swaybar

solid bushings

Brakes:

Brembo GTR monoblock calipers

Brembo 14×1.4 rotors with aluminum hats

ABS brakes with adjustable prop valve

2.0 turns steering ratio

HD wheel studs

Wheels/Tires:

CCW 18×11.5

18×13 wheels

Body:

front and rear flared fenders

fiberglass hatch

fiberglass doors

carbon fiber hood

Lexan rear window

Daytona Prototype carbon fiber rear wing by Crawford composites

Source: Hillclimb Monsters