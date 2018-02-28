For Sale: 1961 Mercury Comet Wagon with a Turbo Diesel Inline-Six

This 1961 Mercury Comet station wagon is for sale in Walhalla, South Carolina with an asking price of $18,500. The satin clear coated bare metal body rides on a custom frame with S10 front, triangulated four-link rear, and air suspension. Under the custom hood sits a mostly stock 5.9 L 6BT turbo diesel inline-six with larger injectors and fuel pump increase. Power goes to the rear wheels through a Getrag 360 five-speed manual transmission, Luk 13-inch clutch, custom driveshaft, and narrowed Ford Explorer 8.8-inch rear end with Moser 31-spine axles.

Source: Craigslist (click here if ad disappears) via BangShift