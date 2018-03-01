March BMW M1 with a Chevy V8

The March M1 was built by March Engines for BMW Motorsport in 1979 to compete in Group 5, Group 6, GTP, GTX and IMSA racing. The car features an aluminum monocoque chassis with a fiberglass body reinforced with aluminum. It was powered by a 3453 cc BMW M88/1 inline-six that made 480 horsepower at 9,200 rpm. However in 1980 Bob Gregg Racing installed a 400 ci (6.5 L) Chevy small-block V8 that makes about 700 horsepower at 6,000 rpm. Power goes to the rear wheels through a triple-disc clutch and Hewland LG600 five-speed transaxle. In 2011 the car found its way to Botspeed, a Dutch father-and-son racing team consisting of Jan Bot Sr and Jan Bot Jr. Watch the light and powerful car race around the track below or at Jan’s Youtube channel.

Source: Botspeed and Botspeed FB page via BangShift