For Sale: 1993 Lumina with a Chevy V8 and RWD Drivetrain

This 1993 Chevrolet Lumina is for sale on eBay with a current bid of $5,700 and a buy-it-now for $19,500 in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma. The owner converted the Lumina to RWD thanks to a 1988 Monte Carlo SS (G-body) chassis with a manual steering box and four-link rear suspension. Under the hood sits a built 406 ci small-block Chevy V8 that makes 500 horsepower. The engine features forged crank and rods, aluminum heads, roller rockers, and 9.75:1 compression. The Lumina has a built 700R4 four-speed automatic transmission connected to a narrowed Ford 9-inch rear end with 4.11 gears. The owner says $40,000 was spent on the project.

Source: eBay via BangShift