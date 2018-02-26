Mazda RX-8 with a Supercharged K20 Inline-Four

When this 2004 Mazda RX-8 rolled out of the factory it was powered by a 1.3 L 13B-MSP 2-rotor engine. However the owner decided to swap that for a 2.0 L K20Z4 inline-four from a 2007–2010 Honda Civic Type R. The engine makes 360 hp (366 km) and 245 lb-ft (333 Nm) thanks to 720 cc injectors and an Eaton TVS1320 supercharger from an Audi 3.0 L TFSI V6. Slight more than the rotary’s 197 horsepower and 164 lb-ft of torque and resulted in the car weighing 3086 lb (1400 kg) with a bias of 52% front and 48% rear. Enjoy the supercharger’s whine in the videos below.

Source: RX8K20K FB page and Wójcikow_sky R via Piotr