Custom Inline-Sixteen from Four Volvo Engines

Pelle Söderström is a very talented engineer in Sweden. He always loved building things since he was a boy and dreamed one day of building a custom vehicle called “1934 Herkules” inspired from 1930’s designs. Pelle started on the project by building the World’s fist 8.1 L inline-sixteen. At the core of the engine is four Volvo 2.0 L B20 inline-four engines. He cut the Volvo blocks so they sit very close to each other with custom spacers between them. Each crank drives a chain attached to a single shaft below the engines that outputs to a Muncie SM465 four-speed manual transmission. The engine uses two distributors and four Stromberg carburetors. Pelle estimates the engine weighs 1873 lb (850 kg) and make 260 horsepower and 501 lb-ft (680 Nm) of torque with a 3,000 rpm limit.

Source: Sweet16.se via Calle