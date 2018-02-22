1989 Pontiac Safari Wagon with a LS3 V8

This 1989 Pontiac Safari wagon was built by Three Pedals in Sterling, Virginia to test their manual swap kit for 1977-1990 GM B-bodies. The company calls the project “Shaken & Stirred” partly because of the shaker scoop which sits atop of a 6.2 L LS3 V8. The rebuilt engine features Mast Motorsports’ SS camshaft, wiring harness, M90 ECU with pre-calibrated tune, Comp Cams 0.080” wall chromoly pushrods, GM Performance intake, Total Seal’s gapless top ring set, and ARP connecting rod and head bolts. The engine put down 435 horsepower to the wheels through a Hays Dragon Claw 1150 twin-disc clutch, T56 Magnum six-speed, 3.5” aluminum driveshaft, GM 10-bolt rear end with an Eaton Truetrac differential and 4.10 gears.

Source: Three Pedals (project page) and Holley Performance