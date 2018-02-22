Subaru BRZ with a 2JZ-GTE

Subaru BRZ with a 2JZ-GTE inline-six

Darrin Morice built his 2015 Subaru BRZ to compete in Time Attack racing. The car was powered by a turbocharged 2.0 L FA20D flat-four however dependability issues caused Darrin to go a different direction in 2016. Out went the flat-four and in went a 3.0 L 2JZ-GTE inline-six that made 670 hp (500 kW) to the rear wheels on low boost. The engine features a factory bottom-end, Camtech 272 camshafts, Supertech springs and titanium retainers, 100 mm throttle body, and BorgWarner EFR 9180 turbocharger. The drivetrain consists of a Samsonas six-speed sequential transmission, custom driveshaft, and Cusco LSD in the factory BRZ rear end. See bottom of article for full specifications.

Full Specs:
Engine:

  • 3.0 L 2JZ-GTE inline-six
  • factory bottom-end
  • 272 Camtech camshafts
  • Supertech Springs and Ti Retainers
  • Plazmaman intake manifold
  • BBK 6.4 Hemi 100 mm DBW throttle body
  • 6Boost exhaust manifold
  • BorgWarner EFR 9180 turbocharger
  • 3.5-inch dump pipe
  • Tial 50 mm wastegate
  • Aristo baffled sump

Cooling:

  • PWR 3 pass radiator
  • Plazmaman intercooler

Fuel:

  • Plazmaman fuel rail
  • 1650 cc injectors
  • Radium Twin Walbro hanger
  • custom Surge tank
  • two 044 fuel pumps

Electronics:

  • Haltech Elite 2500

Exhaust:

  • NASCAR square tube exhaust

Drivetrain:

  • Samsonas six-speed sequential transmission
  • custom driveshaft
  • standard rear end with Cusco LSD and Cusco rear housing
  • Driveshaft Shop 1000 hp shafts with custom CVs

Suspension:

  • full Hardrace suspension
  • MCA Red adjustable coilovers

Brakes:

  • AP Racing 6-piston front
  • AP Racing 4-piston rear

Body:

  • Rocket Bunny Flares
  • Topstage Sideskirts
  • Topstage Front lip
  • Topstage Splitter
  • Topstage Rear wing
  • Velox Diffuser
  • Varis Carbon Bonnet and Boot
  • Massive CAMS Steel cage made by Ray Evans

Wheels:

  • Rays CE28n 18 x 10.5 +18
  • Rays RE30 18 x 10.5 +18
  • Rays TE37SL 18 x 10.5 +18
  • Enkei RPF1 18 x 10.5 +15
  • Hub-centric conversion Spacers 15 mm front, 20 mm rear
  • 295-30-18 Square set up

Inside:

  • Topstage Dry Carbon dash
  • Complete re-wire and tuck with custom engine loom and full compliment of Haltech electronics
  • Racepak Dash/Data logging
  • Cobra Evolution Pro seat on Bride rails
  • Scroth six-point harness

Source: BRZERK FB page

