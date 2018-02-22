Subaru BRZ with a 2JZ-GTE

Darrin Morice built his 2015 Subaru BRZ to compete in Time Attack racing. The car was powered by a turbocharged 2.0 L FA20D flat-four however dependability issues caused Darrin to go a different direction in 2016. Out went the flat-four and in went a 3.0 L 2JZ-GTE inline-six that made 670 hp (500 kW) to the rear wheels on low boost. The engine features a factory bottom-end, Camtech 272 camshafts, Supertech springs and titanium retainers, 100 mm throttle body, and BorgWarner EFR 9180 turbocharger. The drivetrain consists of a Samsonas six-speed sequential transmission, custom driveshaft, and Cusco LSD in the factory BRZ rear end. See bottom of article for full specifications.

Full Specs:

Engine:

3.0 L 2JZ-GTE inline-six

factory bottom-end

272 Camtech camshafts

Supertech Springs and Ti Retainers

Plazmaman intake manifold

BBK 6.4 Hemi 100 mm DBW throttle body

6Boost exhaust manifold

BorgWarner EFR 9180 turbocharger

3.5-inch dump pipe

Tial 50 mm wastegate

Aristo baffled sump

Cooling:

PWR 3 pass radiator

Plazmaman intercooler

Fuel:

Plazmaman fuel rail

1650 cc injectors

Radium Twin Walbro hanger

custom Surge tank

two 044 fuel pumps

Electronics:

Haltech Elite 2500

Exhaust:

NASCAR square tube exhaust

Drivetrain:

Samsonas six-speed sequential transmission

custom driveshaft

standard rear end with Cusco LSD and Cusco rear housing

Driveshaft Shop 1000 hp shafts with custom CVs

Suspension:

full Hardrace suspension

MCA Red adjustable coilovers

Brakes:

AP Racing 6-piston front

AP Racing 4-piston rear

Body:

Rocket Bunny Flares

Topstage Sideskirts

Topstage Front lip

Topstage Splitter

Topstage Rear wing

Velox Diffuser

Varis Carbon Bonnet and Boot

Massive CAMS Steel cage made by Ray Evans

Wheels:

Rays CE28n 18 x 10.5 +18

Rays RE30 18 x 10.5 +18

Rays TE37SL 18 x 10.5 +18

Enkei RPF1 18 x 10.5 +15

Hub-centric conversion Spacers 15 mm front, 20 mm rear

295-30-18 Square set up

Inside:

Topstage Dry Carbon dash

Complete re-wire and tuck with custom engine loom and full compliment of Haltech electronics

Racepak Dash/Data logging

Cobra Evolution Pro seat on Bride rails

Scroth six-point harness

Source: BRZERK FB page