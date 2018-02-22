Subaru BRZ with a 2JZ-GTE

Darrin Morice built his 2015 Subaru BRZ to compete in Time Attack racing. The car was powered by a turbocharged 2.0 L FA20D flat-four however dependability issues caused Darrin to go a different direction in 2016. Out went the flat-four and in went a 3.0 L 2JZ-GTE inline-six that made 670 hp (500 kW) to the rear wheels on low boost. The engine features a factory bottom-end, Camtech 272 camshafts, Supertech springs and titanium retainers, 100 mm throttle body, and BorgWarner EFR 9180 turbocharger. The drivetrain consists of a Samsonas six-speed sequential transmission, custom driveshaft, and Cusco LSD in the factory BRZ rear end. See bottom of article for full specifications.
Full Specs:
Engine:
- 3.0 L 2JZ-GTE inline-six
- factory bottom-end
- 272 Camtech camshafts
- Supertech Springs and Ti Retainers
- Plazmaman intake manifold
- BBK 6.4 Hemi 100 mm DBW throttle body
- 6Boost exhaust manifold
- BorgWarner EFR 9180 turbocharger
- 3.5-inch dump pipe
- Tial 50 mm wastegate
- Aristo baffled sump
Cooling:
- PWR 3 pass radiator
- Plazmaman intercooler
Fuel:
- Plazmaman fuel rail
- 1650 cc injectors
- Radium Twin Walbro hanger
- custom Surge tank
- two 044 fuel pumps
Electronics:
- Haltech Elite 2500
Exhaust:
- NASCAR square tube exhaust
Drivetrain:
- Samsonas six-speed sequential transmission
- custom driveshaft
- standard rear end with Cusco LSD and Cusco rear housing
- Driveshaft Shop 1000 hp shafts with custom CVs
Suspension:
- full Hardrace suspension
- MCA Red adjustable coilovers
Brakes:
- AP Racing 6-piston front
- AP Racing 4-piston rear
Body:
- Rocket Bunny Flares
- Topstage Sideskirts
- Topstage Front lip
- Topstage Splitter
- Topstage Rear wing
- Velox Diffuser
- Varis Carbon Bonnet and Boot
- Massive CAMS Steel cage made by Ray Evans
Wheels:
- Rays CE28n 18 x 10.5 +18
- Rays RE30 18 x 10.5 +18
- Rays TE37SL 18 x 10.5 +18
- Enkei RPF1 18 x 10.5 +15
- Hub-centric conversion Spacers 15 mm front, 20 mm rear
- 295-30-18 Square set up
Inside:
- Topstage Dry Carbon dash
- Complete re-wire and tuck with custom engine loom and full compliment of Haltech electronics
- Racepak Dash/Data logging
- Cobra Evolution Pro seat on Bride rails
- Scroth six-point harness
Source: BRZERK FB page
