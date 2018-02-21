1989 Mustang with a Turbo Barra Inline-Six

Corey Darke built his 1989 Ford Mustang to compete in eight-mile drag racing. Under the hood sits a 4.0 L Barra inline-six built and tuned by Phantom Performance & Dyno in Mutdapilly, Queensland, Australia connected to a Powerglide two-speed transmission . The engine features ported head, nitrous, Garrett GT55 turbocharger, and Haltech Elite 2500 ECU. Running an upgraded fuel system with large injectors, the engine makes 1,600 horsepower to the rear wheels on methanol fuel. The powertrain resulted in 4.852 sec at 147.33 mph in the eight-mile and 7.984 sec at 172.67 mph in the quarter-mile.

Source: Phantom Performance & Dyno FB page and Barra Turbo Conversion Enthusiasts