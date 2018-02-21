For Sale: 1951 Chevrolet 3100 with a 4BT Diesel Inline-Four

When you click on links to various merchants in this article and make a purchase, this can result in Engine Swap Depot earning a commission.

This 1951 Chevrolet 3100 truck is for sale on eBay with a current bid of $21,500 located in Watertown, Wisconsin. The custom truck rides on a 2000 Chevy S10 chassis with a Rough Country 6-inch lift kit. Power comes from a 3.9 L Cummins 4BT turbo diesel inline-four connected to a NV3500 five-speed manual transmission. The owner states the truck needs a new front driveshaft for the mid-90’s Chevy truck 4×4 drivetrain to work. The truck has a lot of new parts such as aluminum radiator, stainless steel exhaust and brake lines, brakes, wiring, and fuel tank.

