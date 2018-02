The Swedish owner of this 1969 Ford Cortina decided to go away from Ford power. Instead they went with a built Chevy 350 ci V8 that makes close to 420 horsepower. The engine features roller rockers, porter heads, and Holley 700 cfm carburetor. The transmission is a Muncie four-speed manual connected to shortened Ford 8-inch rear end with 3.55 gears and 4-link suspension.

Source: Garaget via Calle