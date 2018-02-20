Citroen 2CV6 with a BMW Flat-Twin

Alex de Vries competes in MSA Sports Libre hillclimb and sprinting with his modified 1987 Citroen 2CV6 Bamboo. Alex purchased the car 17 years ago as his first car and during that time transformed it into a capable race car.

The 2CV6 was originally powered by a 602 cc flat-twin making 28 hp. Alex wanted to use a similar engine design so he went with a 1085 cc flat-twin from a BMW R1100GS motorcycle.

Alex installed the engine using a Sparrow Automotive conversion kit. The engine runs a Dobreck Performance TFi fuel controller paired with larger injectors from a newer BMW motorcycle. It produces 90-100 horsepower with a 9,200 rpm limiter.

Beside the engine sits a factory 2CV manual transmission with a Quaife automatic torque biasing (ATB) limited-slip differential. The transmission also features baffles and a Valeo clutch.

When Alex returns for the 2018 season it will be with a faster 2CV. In the offseason the engine will be receiving built heads capable of 11,000 rpm, Emerald K6 ECU, and a Rotrex supercharger. Although the engine is capable of making more power, Alex will limit the output to 140-150 horsepower to hold the transmission together.

Source: Retro Rides (build thread) and Hillclimb Monsters