Seat Arosa with a 528 hp 2.0 L TDI Inline-Four

This Seat Arosa Mk2 was built by Darkside Developments in Barnsley, United Kingdom. Under the hood sits a 2.0 L 16v turbo diesel inline-four built by Darkside that makes 406 horsepower and 500 lb-ft of torque or 528 horsepower and 680 lb-ft of torque with nitrous. The engine features modified stock pistons, Rosten H-beam rods, ported head, race camshafts, custom intake and manifold, 2000 bar injectors, Darkside GTD2872VR turbocharger, and Revo direct port nitrous system. Power goes to the wheels through a billet flywheel, sintered clutch, built 02M six-speed transmission with a Quaife LSD, and custom driveshafts. The car reaches 0-60 mph in 2.26 sec, a quarter-mile in 10.49 sec at 130.27 mph or 9.722 sec at 146.74 mph on nitrous, and reached 164.031 mph in the half-mile on 30% nitrous. For more specs on the car please visit the project’s homepage.
Source: Darkside Developments, Mk1Kieran, and VeeDubRacing
2 Comments
Zedd
Nitrous is for cheaters.
ScLeCo
Zedd your stupid and or ignorant hot take is stupid and or ignorant.
What the fuck are you even talking about?
Who and what is being cheated? How? Using a chemical compound to introduce more oxygen into the cylinders as opposed to a compressor? That’s cheating? Yeah ok.