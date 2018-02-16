1973 Porsche 914 with a Flat-Six

The current owner of this 1973 Porsche 914 has owned it twice. The first time was when he was in high school and it was powered by the original 2.0 L flat-four. He sold it and then several years later purchased it back without the engine. The second time around he installed a 2.5 L flat-six with a twin plug ignition system originally built for his racing 911 that made 220 horsepower to the wheels. The engine was paired that with a close-ratio manual transmission and late-model Carrera front suspension.

Source: The Smoking Tire

