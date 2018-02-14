For Sale: Golf R MK6 with a 2.5 L TFSI Inline-Five

When you click on links to various merchants in this article and make a purchase, this can result in Engine Swap Depot earning a commission.

This 2010 Volkswagen Golf R MK6 is for sale on eBay in Croydon, United Kingdom with a price of £15,000 ($20,995). The Golf came from the factory with a 2.0 L TSI inline-four that made 267 hp and 260 lb-ft (350 Nm) of torque however this Golf is powered by a 2.5 L R5 TFSI (CEPA) inline-five from an Audi RS3 or TTRS. The inline-five’s power was increased to 440 horsepower thanks to a custom remap. The Golf still runs the MQ350 six-speed manual transmission. Other upgrades include TTRS low pressure fuel pump, TTRS Intercooler, and TTRS front and rear brakes.

Source: eBay