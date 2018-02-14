Building a RWD Honda Accord with a RB25DET Inline-Six

Armondo Monoletti is turning his daily driven 1994 Honda Accord wagon into something very unique. He sent the Accord to RB’s Adrenaline Factory in Kansas City, Missouri for a RWD conversion and powertrain swap. Under the hood sits a 2.5 L RB25DET NEO inline-six connected to a manual transmission from a Nissan R34. The car will ride on 240SX S13 front and rear subframes with S13 suspension and stop thanks 300ZX Z32 disc brakes.

Source: Accord Type R32 (project page) and RB’s Adrenaline Factory FB page via Automotive Obsession