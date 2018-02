Juan Barajas converted his Toyota AE86 into an amateur drift machine. The factory powertrain was replaced with a 2.0 L F20 inline-four and six-speed manual transmission from a 2002 Honda S200. He also upgraded the rear end with a differential from a 1979 Celica Supra. Watch as Matt Farah enjoys learning how to drift it around a track and visit @86Jovi for more photos.

Source: The Smoking Tire and @86Jovi