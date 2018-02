This 1999 Isuzu VehiCROSS 4WD is for sale on FB Marketplace in Munroe Falls, Ohio with an asking price of $10,495. These unique vehicles came from the factory with either a 3.2 L or 3.5 L V6 and a 4WD TOD “torque on demand” system. However someone replaced the factory powertrain with a Dodge 360 ci (5.9 L) V8 and full-width axles. The axles and rear leaf springs ride under the factory chassis.

Source: FB Marketplace via BangShift