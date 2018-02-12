1934 Ford with a Duesenberg 7.0 L Inline-Eight

Jay Leno visited Las Vegas to talk with Dave Blake about his Duesenberg hot rod. The unique car was originally built by Hal and Bill Ulrich in 1947. The Brothers pulled the 7.0 L (420 ci) DOHC inline-eight and transmission out of a used Duesenberg and installed it into a 1934 Ford. Their goal was to build the fastest vehicle they could. They increased the engine’s output from 265 horsepower to an estimated 350-400 horsepower thanks to increased compression, custom intake, and four carbs. Eventually they replaced the Duesenberg manual transmission with a 1937 Cad/LaSalle manual transmission. The final creation was very impressive winning several races including a 1949 SCCA drag race. Dave’s Father recognized the car’s history and worked out a deal to purchased the car in 1977. He restored the car with Dave’s help.

Source: Jay Leno’s Garage