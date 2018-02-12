2015 Forester with a 971 whp STI Powertrain

A very talented Floridian turned his 2015 Forester XT into the ultimate Forester. The crossover SUV comes from the factory with a 2.0 FA20 flat-four and Lineartronic CVT transmission. Although the FA-series engines can produce power when built, the owner had EJ-series parts and preferred working with them. So he purchased a 2015 WRX STI and swapped the front and rear subframes, suspension, drivetrain, wiring harness, steering wheel, and anything else that was an improvement over the factory Forester part. The EJ-series flat-four was built by Prime Motoring in Wallington, New Jersey and features a IAG Performance Stage X billet block, stage V heads, Precision 6870 turbocharger, 2000 cc injectors, Radium dual pump fuel system, and Roger Clark dry sump system. The engine makes 971 horsepower and 773 lb-ft of torque to the wheels. The upgraded drivetrain includes a PPG dog box, Competition Clutch triple-disc clutch, carbon fiber driveshaft, and DDS Pro-Level axles. The incredible Forester will pull a camper to TX2k18 in a month and compete in the Roll & Drag racing classes.

Source: SubaruForester.org (build thread) and Prime Motoring