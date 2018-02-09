2001 Honda Insight with a Turbo K20 Inline-Four

This 2001 Honda Insight went to Palm Beach International Raceway to compete against a few modified vehicles such as a BMW E36 M3 with a turbo 1JZ and a BMW 135 with a turbo. Under the hood sits a 2.0 L K20A2 inline-four that remains mostly stock except for upgraded valve springs and 2,000 cc injectors. The engine makes about 400 horsepower to wheels on a Hondata KPro ECU and 10 psi of boost from a Holset HX40 60 mm turbocharger.

Source: That Racing Channel