Mercedes 190E with a Supercharged Inline-Four

What should you do if your Mercedes 190E (W201) still looks good but the inline-four is getting long in the tooth? Tuning Kingz Shop in Poland solved that problem by using an engine from a Mercedes 230 Kompressor (W202). They replaced the 190E’s tired 1.8 L M102 inline-four that made 107 horsepower with the supercharged 2.3 L M111 inline-four from the C230 that makes 190 horsepower. The goal is to bump that up to 226+ horsepower with some extra boost and tuning. Combine that with new brakes, suspension, interior work, paint detailing, and you get a really nice Mercedes.

Source: Tuning Kingz Shop FB page (build album) via Piotr