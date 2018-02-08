Fiat 126p with a Turbo Inline-Four

This custom Fiat 126p was built by Damian Kurcz in Poland. The body sits on a custom tube chassis with a MacPherson-style front suspension with Kawasaki ZX6R shocks and custom rear suspension using parts from a Opel Tigra and Fiat Uno Turbo. Behind the driver sits a turbocharged 2.0 L 8v inline-four from a first generation Fiat Croma. These engines come from the factory producing 148-153 horsepower however Damian boosted his to make 246 horsepower (250 KM). The engine runs off an EcuMaster 2.0 ECU and connected to a five-speed manual transmission from the same Fiat Croma. He also upgraded the front brakes to Fiat Uno Turbo ventilated 240 mm rotors and calipers while the rears are Fiat 126p 227 mm rotors.

Source: 126 Competizione FB page, @126competizione, and 126 Competizione YT channel via Piotr