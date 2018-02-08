Twin Engine Corsa Makes 973 hp

The Twin Engine Corsa was built by Adam Beard in the UK. He wanted a very powerful AWD vehicle and his solution is installing two turbocharged engines into a small Opel/Vauxhall Corsa. In the front of the car sits a 2.0 L C20LET 16v inline-four with a ported and polished head, forged internals, XE camshafts, 830 cc injectors, Go-Tech ECU, and GT3071R turbocharger. The transmission is a Getrag F28 six-speed manual transmission with a lightweight flywheel, twin plate clutch, and Quaife limited-slip differential. He installed the same powertrain in the back thanks to a custom-built subframe with Corsa front uprights and hubs. The two engines combined produce 973 horsepower and 863 lb-ft of torque with the front making 491 hp and 418 lb-ft and the rear making 482 hp and 445 lb-ft. On a concrete surface with street tires (A048), the Corsa went 0-60 mph in 3.2 sec, 0-100 mph in 6.3 sec, quarter-mile in 10.9 sec at 143.8 mph, and a top speed of 157.6 mph.

Source: The Twin Engine Corsa FB page