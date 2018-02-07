Mustang with a 4G63T Inline-Four

Nick Abele has built and raced powerful 4G63 DSMs for many years. After getting tired of breaking the AWD system he switched to a RWD platform using a Foxbody Mustang similar to his Brother Jesse. Under the hood sits a 2.0 L 4G63 inline-four that produces close to 1,000 horsepower thanks to a BorgWarner 80 mm turbocharger and nitrous system. The drivetrain consists of a Powerglide two-speed automatic transmission connected to the Mustang’s 8.8-inch rear end.

Source: CDub Racing FB page and 1320 Video