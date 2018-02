The Skid Factory team continues working on Al’s 1999 Nissan Patrol project. The goal for the project is to swap out the factory 4.5 L TB45E inline-six for a 4.2 L TD42 diesel inline-six with a custom turbo system. This conversion is pretty straight forward compared to their other projects. In this episode the team installs the exhaust manifold and turbocharger. They also begin working on the intercooler.

Source: MCMTV2