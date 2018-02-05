Twin-Turbo 2.8 L V8 Makes 732 Horsepower

Last year we wrote about JFC Racing purchasing Hartley’s 3.0 L Bolt V8 designs and developed their own version called the JFC-V8. In that same article we shared they were building a twin-turbo version for a Lola B12/80 LMP2 chassis to compete in NASA 25 Hours of Thunderhill. Last week the company shared pictures of the engine and dyno results. The twin-turbo 2.8 L V8 made 732 horsepower and 426 lb-ft of torque on 12 psi of boost from two BorgWarner EFR 7163-Fv turbochargers.

Source: JFC Racing FB page and JFC Racing YT channel