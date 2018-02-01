Corvette Z06 with a Naturally Aspirated 1,100 hp LSx V8

Eddie Blackwell set the world record for fastest naturally aspirated LSx with his Corvette C5 Z06 at WannaGoFast Ocala, Florida. Eddie set the record of 194.21 mph thanks to a monster 451 ci LSx V8 built by Vengeance Racing in Cumming, Georgia. The engine features a RHS tall deck 451 ci LSX block, Mast Motorsports Mozez canted valve cylinder heads, dual throttle bodies, and ProEFI Pro128 system. The naturally aspirated motor makes 1,100 horsepower at 9,200 rpm. The drivetrain consists of a RPS carbon clutch, PPG sequential transmission, and RPM Transmissions differential.
Source: Vengeance Racing FB page and That Racing Channel
