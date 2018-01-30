Porsche 912 with a 3.0 L Flat-Six

This 1969 Porsche 912 rolled out the factory with a 1.6 L Type 616/39 flat-four making 90 horsepower. The former owner D-Zug sent the 912 to TRE Motorsport in Van Nuys, California for a complete makeover in 1984. The mechanics at TRE Motorsport replaced the factory powertrain with a European 3.0 L flat-six with Weber carburetors and a 915 five-speed manual transaxle. The company also installed a 930 flatnose, steel rear fenders, and rear spoiler. The 2,660 lb car features improve handling thanks to a custom Bilstein coilover rear suspension, 930 Turbo sway bars, and 911SC disc brakes.

Source: Oskar Bacsi and Jalopnik