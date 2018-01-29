2006 Honda Insight with a L-Series Inline-Four

After the 1.0 L ECA1 inline-three blew in this 2006 Honda Insight, the owner decided to go in a different direction. They took it to LHT Performance in Pinellas Park, Florida for their L-Sight conversion which involves removing the factory engine and hybrid system for a L-series inline-four from a Honda Fit. The factory 1.0 L inline-three with a fresh battery pack makes 67 horsepower and 89 lb-ft of torque to the wheels and paired with a five-speed manual transmission it returns 48-58 mpg. However the L-series inline-four makes 100 horsepower and 97 lb-ft of torque to the wheels and LHT estimates it will return 40-45 mpg.

Source: LHT Performance