Mazda REPU with a Turbo 13B-REW

Angel Motorsports in Chesapeake, Virginia just finished work on a second generation Mazda Rotary Pickup (REPU) they will be using as their shop truck. Although the truck originally came with a carbureted 1.3 L 13B rotoary, it now has a 1.3 L 13B-REW from a Mazda RX-7. The engine is bridge ported with a Garrett GT42R turbocharger and produces a lot more power than the previous engine. For the time being the company welded the differential but it will soon be replaced with a Ford 9-inch rear end.

Source: Angel Motorsports and Rotary Outcasts