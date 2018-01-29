For Sale: 2004 Ford Focus with a Turbo LSx V8

This 2004 Ford Focus ZX3 is for sale in Kansas City, Missouri with an asking price of $14,000. We wrote about the Focus in 2010 after finding the build thread. The 2,300 lb vehicle is powered by a 5.3 L LSx V8 that makes 700+ horsepower to the rear wheels. The engine features a LS1 intake, .650 dual valve springs, turbo camshaft, Megasquirt ECU, and 76 mm turbocharger. The drivetrain consists of a TH400 automatic transmission, Yank Performance torque converter, and Ford 8.8-inch rear end. Inside you will find a 8.50-sec capable roll cage and QA1 adjustable coilovers out back.

Source: Street Car Market and RacingFX via Crossbred Nation